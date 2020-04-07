Screenshot : Access ( YouTube

The world’s best known celebrities, most having amassed small fortunes over their careers, are well insulated from the worst effects of the COVID-19-ravaged economy. Still, perhaps sensing that the market for seeing movies in theaters isn’t coming back anytime soon, the most astute of them have begun experimenting with new career paths like becoming TikTok stars, teachers, or, in Matthew McConaughey’s case, channeling their charisma away from Hollywood productions and towards the next best format: Calling bingo games for senior’s homes.

As described by Indie Wire, McConaughey showed up via video call to guest host a bingo game for Texas’ The Enclave At Round Rock Senior Living . Along with his mom, wife, and kids, the actor gave a bunch of quarantined residents probably the chillest bingo night they’ve ever experienced. A short clip posted on the facility’s Facebook shows McConaughey making two people’s nights by reading out a winning “I-24" and getting uncharacteristically animated as he celebrates with them. Shortly after this, we assume, he fell back into low power mode for the next few hours.



The video’s captioned with text that begins, “Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did!” which is a reference that’s their right to post without censure, given that they’re health care workers assisting some of the country’s most vulnerable people.



The post’s caption goes on to say that The Enclave’s “residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.” There’s no statement yet as to what McConaughey thought about dipping his toe into the lucrative world of senior’s home bingo calling. Our guess is that he liked it, comforted by the fact that, even as he keeps getting older, the seniors stay the same age.



