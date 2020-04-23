Screenshot : YouTube

Did Charles Ingram cheat to win a million pounds on Britain’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Audiences might be hard-pressed to provide a final answer after watching AMC’s Quiz, a three-part limited series about the real-life quiz show scandal that rocked the U.K. in 2001. Today, AMC released a teaser for the series.

Succession’s Michael Macfadyen stars in this riff on Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett’s Bad Show: The Quiz, The Cough, The Millionaire Major, which comes from A Very English Scandal director Stephen Frears and the producers behind Netflix’s The Crown. It tells the story of how Ingram and his wife, Diana, were accused of cheating on the ubiquitous game show, and how popular sentiment may have factored into how the case unfolded.

“We present both sides and we do the classic Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ask the audience,” writer James Graham said in a January interview with Indiewire. “ We ask the audience to make up their minds whether they’re innocent or guilty. Ultimately, I think it’s meant to be an entertaining forensic analysis of the criminal justice system, where the guilt was so laced into the popular imagination way before they went on trial.”



Martin Sheen co-stars as Millionaire host Chris Tarrant, while Fleabag’s Sian Clifford rounds out the cast as Diana.

Study up, because Quiz’s first episode lands on May 31.