When Scooter Braun and record label Big Machine struck a deal that allowed him to acquire Big Machine Group—essentially making him owner of the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s earlier work—the pop songstress called the deal her “worst case scenario.” Citing Braun as a bully in a scathing Tumblr post, Swift claimed that she was never given a real opportunity to own her music and that a part of her legacy was now “in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” In scenarios like these, there’s very little legal recourse that an artist can take that would work out in their favor. So to circumvent all that, she’s just gonna re-record her old stuff.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, Swift revealed that she plans on producing new recordings of some of her old music from her previous label. When Smith asked if that was a solid plan, Swift responded, “Yeah, absolutely.” She also confirmed the news on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts: “ “My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. ... It’s next year. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.” Swift has not specified whether she plans to revisit the whole lost catalog or a few selections.



Swift isn’t the only artist who has had to recently revisit her music in this way. Late last year, singer-songwriter JoJo re-released her first two albums amid her own contractual issues with her previous label, Blackground.

