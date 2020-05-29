Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Masochist charts out the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scene by scene

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmmarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseTimelineChronologyMCU
Illustration for article titled Masochist charts out the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scene by scene
Photo: Disney

Some of us do puzzles. Some of us do crosswords. And one of us—podcaster and MCU fan Tony Goldmark, specifically—thought to keep his quarantined brain active by painstakingly assembling the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scene-by-scene.

Goldmark announced his accomplishment on Wednesday, sharing a numbered list that, across 118 entries—elongated from an initial 110 due to the intricacies of Endgame’s timey-wimey fuckerytracks every moment in time that’s hit upon between the prologue of Thor: The Dark World, a flashback introducing the film’s ancient aliens, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the franchise’s most recent adventure.

As Goldmark notes, his list covers only the 23 MCU movies. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Marvel slate were left off the table, as were any deleted scenes. Of course, the relative simplicity of his list will soon be eradicated by the deluge of MCU Disney+ seriesThe Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Wandavision, as a start—that will no doubt ping-pong us throughout time and space.

[via ScreenCrush]

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

