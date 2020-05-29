Photo : Disney

Some of us do puzzles. Some of us do crosswords. And one of us— podcaster and MCU fan Tony Goldmark, specifically —thought to keep his quarantined brain active by painstakingly assembling the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scene- by- scene.

Goldmark announced his accomplishment on Wednesday, sharing a numbered list that, across 118 entries—elongated from an initial 110 due to the intricacies of Endgame’s timey-wimey fuckery — tracks every moment in time that’s hit upon between the prologue of Thor: The Dark World, a flashback introducing the film’s ancient aliens, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the franchise’s most recent adventure.

As Goldmark notes, his list covers only the 23 MCU movies. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Marvel slate were left off the table, as were any deleted scenes. Of course, the relative simplicity of his list will soon be eradicated by the deluge of MCU Disney+ series—The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Wandavision, as a start— that will no doubt ping-pong us throughout time and space.

