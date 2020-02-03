Masks off: Here are your revealed Masked Singer season 3 contestants

Image : Fox

We get it. You’ve spent seasons avoiding The Masked Singer’s nightmare-fueling brand of eccentric creatures and their dead, unassuming eyes that penetrate your very essence with every stare. But after three seasons, the vitality of the fun phenomenon, which originated in South Korea with King Of Mask Singer, is undeniable. Each week the internet takes certain joy in dissecting the performances of the cloaked performers until it can narrow the clues down to a singular identity. The third season—which arrived less than two months after announcing Wayne Brady as the winner of season two—received the highly coveted post-Super Bowl bump, and the first major reveal gives us reason to believe that this go-round might just be a big one to follow. So The A.V. Club is going to succumb to the dulcet sounds of mystery, broad hints, and the judges refusing to side with the general public and list all of the revealed singers, weekly. Or, at least, until we figure out which brave soul decided to take on the identity of the The Taco With A Fatal Secret. Feel free to give us your best guesses in the comments.

Week 1: The Robot

Kicking off the season is, arguably, The Masked Singer’s biggest contestant yet (if you don’t include time-tested legends like Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight). After performing a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” The Robot failed to attract enough votes to keep him around. After struggling with the clunky Robot head, a smiling Lil Wayne was revealed to be the masked artist. Judge Robin Thicke said that the reveal was the most surprising of the series’ history, which is hard to argue. Young Tune said that he chose The Robot costume because he knew his kids would enjoy it, which is just plain sweet. It’s very jarring to see one of the biggest-selling artists join the furry fray, but it does make us curious to see who remains.