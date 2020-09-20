WandaVision Image : Disney+

Disney+ and Marvel showed up to the 2020 Primetime Emmys in its black tie finest on Sunday night with the ultimate buffer between Schitt’s Creek’s historic comedy awards sweep and... well, the rest of the ceremony. Long-awaited original MCU series WandaVision got its first full-length trailer, and it was a trippy sojourn through some classic sitcom imagery. Naturally, it didn’t take long for it to devolve into the intensity we’ve come to expect from Marvel. Soon after the commercial aired , the trailer became available online through Disney+’s social media. Check it out below.



Advertisement

Here’s Disney and Marvel’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision —two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Advertisement

WandaVision reunites Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as they reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff—or Scarlet Witch—and Vision. In what Disney calls a “ mega event series,” the series takes place after the events of Endgame. While there was some curiosity as to how writers would bring Vision back from his untimely demise, the trailer hints at Wanda’s immense power, which includes her ability to rework the environment around her. What is actually real life and what is simply an illusion in her overworked mind remains to be seen.

The series is slated to premiere late this year, but a firm release date has not been revealed just yet.