Marvel's TV branch is officially dead, long live Disney+

Marvel’s TV division has succumbed to the inevitable death forecasted by Kevin Feige’s promotion to Chief Creative Officer back in October. Honestly, we’re surprised it took this long for the television branch to formally kick the bucket. As reported by Variety, Marvel Television—which produced Netflix series like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage—will no longer develop new TV content. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb will remain involved during this end-of-life transition, which sees the end of the studio’s two remaining live-action shows: Hulu’s The Runaways and ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.



Feige’s role as Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios means he’ll be overseeing all of the brand’s film and television content, including a batch of new, big-budget live-action series on Disney+. Those titles, which include Hawkeye and Loki, will tie in to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe—unlike the Netflix shows, which were basically treated like street corner knockoffs that could only allude to the existence of their big screen brethren. Though Disney+ will be the primary home for all Marvel film and TV content, the studio is still developing four animated shows for Hulu: Howard The Duck, Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler, and M.O.D.O.K. It was recently reported that the showrunner and writing staff of Tigra & Dazzler had been dismissed over creative differences, so clearly things are going well over there.