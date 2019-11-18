Marvel's Runaways will end with its 3rd season on Hulu

Well, it looks like the kids have finally hit a dead-end: O ne of the last remaining live-action Marvel series, Runaways, will reach its conclusion after the third season premieres on Hulu December 13, per Variety. The decision appears to have come at the hands of the creators who, according to a source, “felt that the third season provided a natural ending point for the show.” It’s a bit of a blow for fans of the Marvel Television setup, which has dwindled significantly after Netflix shuttered their entire superhero slate and Freeform announced Cloak & Dagger’s cancellation just last month. The last remaining evidence of exiting Marvel producer Jeph Loeb’s live-action contributions will be the seventh, final season of ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hulu’s forthcoming Helstrom series, which only recently set its main cast.

Starring Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Bag rer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta, Runaways followed six teens who must band together and stand against their villainous parents. Despite its looming end, there is still a good amount to look forward to as the show wraps, like the upcoming crossover with Cloak & Dagger and Elizabeth Hurley’s turn as the dark sorceress Morgan l e Fey.

