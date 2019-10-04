Marvel's Runaways reveals a new threat—and its first crossover—with this season 3 trailer

Things aren’t going so well for the runaway children of the Pride. At the end of last season, Gert and her dinosaur Old Lace had been spirited away by Gert’s father, Dale, while the alien-possessed members of the Pride captured Karolina and Chase and are planning to sacrifice them to prolong their own lives. Oh, also, Nico’s dad took some glass shrapnel to the neck, and his magic-wielding offspring is in a worrisome place—and possibly possessed as well. Really, things are getting dark on Marvel’s Runaways.

So it’s not surprising to see the first trailer for season three of the Hulu series conveying a sense of doom and tension more significant than anything that’s come before. The imagery flies by quick, but things are getting cosmic: The mysterious alien beings (led by the one previously known in his human form as Jonah) want to complete their family, and that means seizing the child Leslie is pregnant with, something the kids are planning to thwart. But they still need to rescue their friends, and all of them are under threat from a strange new enemy named Morgan Le Fay—who just so happens to look like Elizabeth Hurley, possibly because that’s who plays her. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Nico’s problems with turning to the dark side are getting better any time soon.

On the plus side, if you stick around to the very end, you get a glimpse of one of the more promising Marvel team-ups on the small screen in recent memory, as Cloak And Dagger’s Tyrone and Tandy show up. Those two make everything more interesting! Runaways returns for season three on December 13 with all 10 episodes.