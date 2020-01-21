Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. expands cast with Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Sam Richardson, and more

Photo : Hulu

Hulu’s corner of the Marvel universe may look even grimmer than Netflix’s at the moment, with plans for a Ghost Rider show and a Tigra & Dazzler cartoon falling apart last year (not to mention Runaways getting the axe), but Hulu does still have its M.O.D.O.K. show with Patton Oswalt in the works. In fact, the show’s cast just got expanded with some big names: As announced in a press release today, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has added Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennet, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson to its cast, which seems like a good sign for a show that seems pretty weird.



For those who don’t know the eponymous M.O.D.O.K., Oswalt’s character is a Marvel villain that looks like a giant head in a tiny chair with tiny arms and legs, and his name stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Garcia, who you may know from Lucifer, will be playing M.O.D.O.K.’s wife Jodie, who is starting to question what she’s getting out of her relationship with her evil husband. Schwartz (soon to be better known as Sonic The Hedgehog) is M.O.D.O.K.’s son Lou, who is an “overly confident” dork with no friends and no particularly noteworthy skills. That stands in contrast with M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter Melissa (Fumero, from Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who apparently looks like her father but is nonetheless the most popular girl in school and a future figure skating star.

Outside of the family, McLendon-Covey will play brilliant A.I.M. scientist Monica Rappaccini, Bennet will play tech company executive Austin Van Der Sleet (he’s trying to take over A.I.M. from M.O.D.O.K.), Daly will play the Super Adaptoid (hey, an actual guy from the comics!), and Richardson will be playing endlessly loyal A.I.M. grunt Gary.