Though the biggest news to come out of Disney’s D23 expo this weekend (so far!) was probably the confirmation that Black Panther II is coming in 2022, it’s not the only MCU news. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also confirmed some casting rumors for The Eternals, revealing that both Gemma Chan and Kit Harington will be joining the cast of the superhero movie about immortal gods who have names like off-brand mythological figures (Ikaris instead of Icarus, Zuras instead of Zeus, etc.).

Harington will be joining his Game Of Thrones brother (or… cousin?) Richard Madden in the movie, with Madden previously announced as the aforementioned Ikaris, and The Hollywood Reporter says Harington will be playing a man named Dane Whitman—a.k.a. The Black Knight, a guy who is not an Eternal in the comics but who had a relationship with the Eternal Sersi. (That’s right, Jon Snow is going to be in a movie where he’s in love with someone named Sersi.) Speaking of, Sersi will be played by Gemma Chan, who previously appeared in the MCU as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. You can sort of see what these characters will look like in the movie in this little video clip released by Marvel:

The Eternals will also star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayak, Kumail Nanjiani, and Bryan Tyree Henry, and you can learn more about who these weird characters are with this handy primer—though The Black Knight doesn’t get much priming, because we certainly never expected him to make an appearance in a mega-budget MCU movie like this.