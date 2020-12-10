Moana (Disney); The Mandalorian (Disney+/Lucasfilm); Alien (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

An investors call doesn’t sound like an exciting thing to be on, unless it’s on Succession or something. But Disney Investor Day was anything but a snoozefest on Thursday, with the massive conglomerate announcing its further world domination with approximately 7,642 new projects coming down the pipeline that will capitalize on the established popularity of everything from Moana and Tiana to Sister Act and Alien. It was practically impossible for the A.V. Club staff to keep up with all the potential headlines coming out of the call, but we did our best. Here’s everything in one convenient location to save you the trouble of hunting everything down individually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And here’s the raw notes we’ve taken on the rest that we’re still trying to get to but our fingers won’t type fast enough:

Pinocchio going straight to Disney+

The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for season 5

Sister Act 3/ Hocus Pocus 2/ Disenchanted (an Enchanted sequel) in the works

There’s a new WandaVision trailer

James Mangold is doing a new Indiana Jones

The Kardashians/Jenners have been absorbed by Disney with new content deal

The Mighty Ducks reboot got a trailer

A new Ice Age film in the works, as well as an animated Night At The Museum sequel

An Up series about Doug the dog coming, as well as a Cars series about Lightning McQueen and Mater

Pixar’s first original series is about softball

Buzz Lightyear movie, Lightyear

New Loki trailer

Ms. Marvel will be in Captain Marvel 2

Tim Roth will reprise his The Incredible Hulk role, The Abomination, in She-Hulk

Don Cheadle’s War Machine to be leading character in Armor Wars series, about what happens when Tony Stark’s armor falls into the wrong hands

Guardians Of The Galaxy holiday special coming from James Gunn

Christian Bale to play a villain in next Thor

Jonathan Majors playing Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man 3

New Fantastic Four film to be directed by Jon Watts

To quote our senior writer Katie Rife’s slack as our internet culture editor Randall Colburn continued to provide live updates to our virtual newsroom: “I know you’re not, but it feels like you’re just making shit up at this point.”

Advertisement

We’ll continue to update this as more news comes in.

