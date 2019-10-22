Marvel is getting into podcasts… again

Two years ago, Marvel announced its very first scripted podcast, Wolverine: The Long Night, which later got a sequel series called Wolverine: The Lost Trail on the Stitcher Premium podcast app. That project was evidently a success, because Marvel has just announced a new podcast initiative, but apparently it wasn’t enough of a success to stay behind the paywall on Stitcher. In a press release today, Marvel revelaed that it has entered a “major multi-year deal” with SiriusXM and Pandora to create new scripted and unscripted podcast shows involving “established Marvel characters.”



In a nod to… every other multimedia venture that Marvel makes, these podcasts will tell individual stories that all tie in together for a larger team-up story. The first four shows, each 10-episodes long, will follow Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord, followed by a fifth show in each those three Avengers decide to work with a guy who lives in space for some reason. There will also be shows specifically about “Marvel franchises,” “regular talk shows,” and an exploration of Marvel’s “rich history through a modern-day lens of pop culture.” Basically, Marvel is going all in on podcasts, which is something it had already done recently but is now doing with bigger aspirations.