Marvel has found its Ms. Marvel

That Ms. Marvel is the best part of the new Avengers game bodes well for the character’s upcoming live-action debut on Disney+, which we first reported last August. Now, more than a year later, Marvel is ready to announce newcomer Imon Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistanti-American teen so taken with superheroes that her entrée into their ranks comes with the giddiness of your average fan.

This comes via Deadline, who quote Marvel chief Kevin Feige as saying that Vellani will play the character both on Disney+ and in future Marvel films. There, she’ll flex her unique ability to stretch and alter her body’s shape and density across the franchise’s anticipated Phase 4, the beginning of which was delayed yet again last month.

Vellani joins the Helstrom gang and Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk as Marvel’s newest faces, and h er standalone show debuts on a streamer that’s already got Wandavision, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye on deck, not to mention a new series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

No premiere date for Ms. Marvel has been announced as of yet, but Disney+ has announced a handful of the directors that will helm the project.