Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, a film that will either forever change the way we view digital de-aging technology or be remembered as the flick where Robert De Niro looks like a video game character, has, at long last, received a premiere date. On Friday, September 27, the story of Frank Sheeran, mob boss Russell Bufalino. and Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa will premiere at the 2019 New York Film Festival. Though the Netflix original doesn’t have a streaming premiere as of yet, it’s slated to hit queues sometime this fall.

The impressive trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci star in the true story, which is described by the festival as “a richly textured epic of American crime, a dense, complex story told with astonishing fluidity.”

Festival director Kent Jones shared some more words about the film in a statement. “The Irishman is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular,” he said. “It’s the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me. All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again.”

Gangs of New York and The Night Of scribe Steven Zaillian penned the script with Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses as a guide. The book was referenced in the film’s first teaser, which operated more as a title card than a glimpse at the film itself. Today, though, Netflix shared two images. See one above and one below.

