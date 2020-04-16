Martha Stewart gets sloppy drunk, posts hilarious nonsense on chicken farm's Instagram

Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Martha Stewart went to prison, refused to snitch, and emerged stronger than before , rebuilding her bruised media empire and forging a shockingly fruitful bond with Snoop Dogg. She’s earned a few cocktails, so we offer no shade when in pointing out this hilarious, booze-fueled comment she left on the Instagram page of a Texas chicken frame.

“ It’s remarkable how fast these chicks turn into chickens; it took less than 2 weeks for them outgrow their brooder and we had to move them to larger digs,” reads a post from The Best Little Henhouse In Texas . “ Good thing too, because round 2 of chicks will be arriving just in time for Easter.”

Stewart’s reply : “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??”

Instead of deleting it once people began barraging her with question marks, Stewart simply posted another reply with a lol emoji : “What a mess I have been drinking. ” Legend.

One might want to keep an eye on her Instagram in future weeks, as, per a recent post, M. Diddy was just gifted a bounty of gin from her neighbor, Ryan Reynolds, who knows how to capitalize on a viral moment.

As she probably knows by now, it goes great with “juice.”

