While local radio stations continue to loop “Girls Like You” ad nauseam, Maroon 5 returns with the simply dressed new single “Memories,” a low-key ode to love lost. Frontman Adam Levine shared a link to the track via Twitter while dedicating it to “anyone who has ever experienced loss.” The vague nature of the dedication is both intentional and fitting: Whether that sudden void comes at the hands of death or circumstance, “Memories” is a toast to all.

Armed with little more than a guitar and a catchy hook (“Here’s to the ones that we got/ Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not/ ‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories of everything we’ve been through/ Toast to ones here today/ Toast to the ones here today/ Toast to the ones that we lost on the way”), “Memories” doesn’t do much heavily lifting—and that’s fine, in this instance. It’s a somber complement to the already hefty task of mourning, and it encapsulates that occasional need to just raise a glass and sway along with some friends.

“Memories” is the year’s first hint of new music from the band. Its last album, 2017's Red Pill Blues, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. As of now, there is no confirmation as to whether “Memories” is a standalone single or from a new album.