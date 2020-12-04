Screenshot : YouTube

Mark Ruffalo can’t keep a secret. Don’t tell him anything you don’t want the world to know. Don’t tell him your Gmail password. Don’t let him in on the surprise party. Do not allow him near any child that still believes in Santa. He is a menace. And he knows it.

Ruffalo sure knows how to harness the power of the internet. He’s taken to social media to defend a Chris from those who think he is the worst Chris, to comfort another Chris when that Chris accidentally shared a picture of his dong, and to take off his clothes just in case it might convince someone to vote. In this case, he decided to use the Twitter trend du jour to remind us all that he can’t keep a secret for shit.

That’s funny and accurate! Ol’ Loose Lips Ruffalo has a knack for letting Marvel spoilers fly, to the point that he actually had to film a vanishing scene in Avengers: Infinity War so he wouldn’t be able to accidentally give away The Snap.

And even when he’s joking about not spoiling things, he spoils things.

Seriously, this guy! What a blabbermouth.

Seriously, it’s a whole thing.

These are just a few Ruffalo-spoils-things examples, so this is actually quite accurate. Mark Ruffalo is self-aware enough to know that he’s a veritable font of spoilers; luckily for him, he’s also very good at acting, so he’ll get work anyway.

