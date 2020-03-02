Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Take this with a grain of gamma-radiated salt, but it sounds like there’s a chance Mark Ruffalo will follow MCU stars like Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie in moving from the big-screen Marvel adventures to small-screen Marvel adventures on the Disney+ streaming service. We heard back in August that Disney was developing a She-Hulk series for the platform, and this weekend at Chicago’s C2E2, a Disney fan page called Laughing Place (via Coming Soon) reports that Ruffalo claimed that there have been “preliminary” talks with Marvel Studios about him possibly appearing in the series—which will be written by Rick And Morty’s Jessica Gao, but that’s about all we know.



In the comics, She-Hulk is Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, who develops Hulk-y powers of her own after a blood transfusion. Luckily for her, that just means turning green and becoming super-strong with no impact on her intelligence, allowing her to maintain her career as a high-powered attorney who just happens to be green and super-strong. We don’t know who Ruffalo might play in the She-Hulk show, but if we had to guess, he’d be some kind of He-Hulk who is a fun character that gets to do interesting and exciting stuff but is constantly objectified by artists and writers who see “lawyer with superpowers” and think “sexy poses.” Daredevil always wears clothes, why can’t She-Hulk?



Sorry, we got a little sidetracked there. Ruffalo would obviously play Bruce Banner/Classic Hulk from the Marvel movies (though it would be interesting to see if this takes place pre-Smart Hulk or post-Hulk Snap when his arm is all messed up). If it’s the latter, that would be a good excuse to keep Ruffalo from having to do all of the superhero stuff himself.

