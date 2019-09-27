Mark Ronson clarifies that he likes dumb people, too

Photo : Jonathan Leibson ( Getty Images )

Mark Ronson turned a lot of heads when the superstar DJ and producer supposedly outed himself to Good Morning Britain as a sapiosexual, which, per Psychology Today, is a term for those who find “intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship,” even over gender. Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ronson is saying his words were taken out of context and that, to be clear, he is a hetereosexual man who is sexually attracted to those of high, normal, or even low intelligence.

“I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it,” the 44-year old said, explaining that he simply spoke positively about the concept of sapiosexuality when asked about it by the hosts, who had recently run a segment on it.



He continued, “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself—like as a heterosexual white male—part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

This should be music to the ears of those without much between their ears, as should the fact that Ronson is currently single, having divorced model Joséphine de La Baume last year. Let the late night feelings commence!