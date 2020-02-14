Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey and more join Kevin Smith's Masters Of The Universe

Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images for Mattel )

By the power of Grayskull, Kevin Smith has the power to hire a bunch more people to voice the characters in his He-Man reboot! Or sequel! Or whatever the hell this thing is actually going to be, given that it’s supposed to pick up “unresolved storylines” from the original series, as though millions of mild-mannered princes of Eternia were just sitting around for decades, waiting to be transformed back into the most powerful He-Man superfans in the universe. “Will Orko ever find love?” said no one. But let’s find out if he does!

According the The Hollywood Reporter, Smith has brought Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, and Liam Cunningham on board for the lead roles of the “anime-style” series, a description that again seems to mean Netflix has decided “anime” is a word meaning “looks like Neon Genesis Evangelion,” given it’s being made by an American man and an American animation studio. For those counting, that makes two former Game Of Thrones stars in main roles: Along with Wood voicing Adam/He-Man and Hamill taking the part of Skeletor (the man knows his animated villains), Headey is Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s sidekick, with Gellar and Cunningham playing He-Man’s buddies Teela and Man-at-Arms, respectively. But that’s not all! Let’s take a deep breath, get real high, and say “Heeeeeyyyyy-ey-ey, Heeeyyyy-ayy-eahhh—I said hey: What else is going on?”

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation (because everything needs a colon after the main title these days, how else will it pass the subsequent words through to its rectum?) has a lot of supporting cast, as well. The show will feature supporting voice work from (deep breath, everyone): Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy and Harley Quinn Smith. If you’re curious, yes, it’s the same Alan Oppenheimer who voiced Skeletor in the original series. Also, points for keeping that bit of trivia in your readily accessible memory palace.

There’s no release date announced yet for the series, but if you’re impatient for Universe-related content, maybe go watch the new She-Ra? It’s quite good. Or, you can content yourself with this reminder of just how bargain-basement everything about that first version of the show really was. Apparently, He-Man was the most powerful man in the universe, but not powerful enough to demand a sufficient number of animation cels to depict his transformation from meek prince to proud displayer of the gun show. “Sun’s out, guns out,” as He-Man was famous for lazily barking at Teela and Man-at-Arms, right? Something like that.