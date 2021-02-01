Image : Danny E. Martindale ( Getty Images )

Marilyn Manson is already experiencing the beginnings of a swift reckoning after multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, have come forward with abuse allegations against him . The Hollywood Reporter reports that music label Loma Vista has dropped the performer, including all future promotions . Prior to making the move official, the company had reportedly scrubbed him from its site.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label confirmed in a statement to THR. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.” Manson has released three albums under the label, including 2020's We Are Chaos. Though Loma Vista will no longer promote his records, he still retains the copyright to his music.

Wood posted a brief statement to her Instagram on Monday morning, stating that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, groomed (their relationship became public when she was 19 and he was 38) and abused her, but did not provide details (though she has touched on her experience with abuse for years) : “ He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.” Since then, four additional women— Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and a woman named Gabriella—have come forward with their own stories of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse and say that they still deal with PTSD as a result.

Advertisement

In addition to the termination of his record contract, TheWrap and Variety report that the horror genre streamer Shudder has pulled his Creepshow episode from the upcoming season. As of now, Manson has not made a statement.