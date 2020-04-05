Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus

Sam Barsanti
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

As reported by Rolling Stone, Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London after testing positive for the coronavirus. She had been self-isolating but began feeling cold-like symptoms and went to a hospital, where she was tested for the virus. She later developed pneumonia, so she has stayed in the hospital, but a statement from her reps said that she is “stable and responding to treatment.” Faithfull, as Rolling Stone notes, has hepatitis C, battled breast cancer in 2016, and has a history of drug abuse.

Performance artist Penny Arcade, a longtime friend of Faithfull’s, shared additional details on Facebook (via Billboard), saying she has already “survived so much in her life—including being Marianne Faithfull—that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy.” She also notes that Faithfull had been “hiding out” as recommended, but she evidently received the virus from a caregiver (a reminder that you can get it and give it to other people so please avoid contact with other if avoidable). The post also adds that Faithfull “can barely speak” at the moment and that she can’t receive visitors.

