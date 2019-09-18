Mariah Carey has now expanded into the world of catchy sitcom theme songs. The iconic singer performs the opening song for ABC’s upcoming new fall comedy Mixed-ish, titled “In The Mix.” The song has a definite ’80s vibe, which is when the show is set, along with spirited lines like “They keep tryin’ but they can’t stop us / Cause we got a love that keeps rising up.” Stereogum reports that Carey co-wrote the song with Daniel Moore, describing it as “the kind of bubbly, twinkling R&B that made her famous in the first place.”

The spin-off of Black-ish will trace Rainbow’s teenage years growing up in a mixed-race family. Played by Tracee Ellis Ross in the popular sitcom, Arica Himmel will take up the mantle of playing a young Bow Johnson. The just-released three-minute video of Carey’s song features Himmel grooving to the song along with fellow adorable cast members Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan William Childress, who play Bow’s siblings, along with Tika Sumpter and Mark Paul-Gosselaar, who play her parents, as well as other Mixed-ish cast members Christina Anthony and Gary Cole. Carey also shows up in the video along with her children Moroccan and Monroe; last month EW reported that show executive producer Karin Gist hinted Carey may also be on board for a guest star spot: “She’s wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work.”

As a biracial woman herself, Carey very much related to the idea of the show. She told Vulture, “There was no way I did not want to be a part of Mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In The Mix’ for Kenya [Barris] and the show.”

Mixed-ish will premiere on September 24 on ABC.