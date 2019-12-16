Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Mariah Carey joins Billy On The Street, gifts someone a Christmas tree topped with the Glitter soundtrack

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Billy on the street
3
Save
Screenshot: Billy On The Street

Billy Eichner’s Billy On The Street segments, in which the comedian shepherds a celebrity through the thoroughfares of New York City while furiously quizzing bystanders, typically encounter at least one grump along the way, be it an ornery passerby or someone who couldn’t care less about his guest. That’s not the case with Mariah Carey, however, who, as you’ll see in the below clip, is as beloved as she is famous. The starstruckedness is off the charts with this one.

The “Queen Of Christmas” and, in Eichner’s words, “that Chanukah goblin,” offer a number of prizes to those they encounter, the best of which being a miniature Christmas tree topped with the Glitter soundtrack, but it’s the dropped jaws and appreciative hugs that make this one special. Well, that and Carey just casually conversing in Swedish with a pair of tourists.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Share This Story

Related Stories

Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson, together at last

Mariah Carey declares the Christmas season has begun, whether you like it or not

Mariah Carey sees, annihilates the premise of your viral Twitter challenges with bottle cap-blasting scream

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts