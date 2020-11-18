Mariah Carey is gifting us with a Christmas special on Apple TV+

Photo : Apple TV+

Gather ’round, little lambs, for the Queen of Christmas has a treat for our troubled heads. Mariah Carey, aka Mimi, aka Mirage, aka Songbird, aka The Voice, is delivering unto us a Christmas special this holiday season. Apple TV+ has officially announced Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, a Christmas special the likes of which we have waited our entire lives to behold. Honestly, it’s kind of egregious that the icon who gave us the objectively best Christmas song has not yet had her very own Christmas special. That changes on December 4, when Apple TV+ debuts Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, featuring Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.



Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which also includes a very special appearance from Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, is described as follows:

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

Carey will also debut the single and accompanying music video for “Oh Santa!”, featuring Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, on December 4 to coincide with the release of her Christmas special and full-length companion album. The album, which also features Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, along with a new rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” will be available exclusively on Apple Music on December 4, and available on additional streaming platforms on December 11.