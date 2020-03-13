Mariah Carey, Gloria Gaynor make washing your hands even cooler

Photo : Mariah Carey (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Gloria Gaynor (Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who loves washing their hands? We love washing our hands! While one would hope hand-washing was a common practice in P.C. (pre-coronavirus) culture, it’s become all the rage since our president did absolutely nothing to help stem a global pandemic. Anyways, after the CDC recommended washing one’s hands for at least 20 seconds—the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday To You” twice—the music-loving populace began offering up other 20-second choruses to scrub to, thus giving way to a hand-washing PSA generator that can sync with just about any song you like. Hey, it’s about as much fun as one can have as we teeter on the precipice of chaos.

Joining in on the fun? Legendary vocalists Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor, who both took to TikTok with hand-washing videos that find them soaping up to their own hits. Carey (and her little ones) timed it to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s guest vocals on “Fantasy (Remix).”

(Also, remember when O. D. B. collaborated with Mariah Carey? Holy shit, that was cool.)

Gaynor, meanwhile, lip-synced along with “I Will Survive” (her version, not Cake’s cover, though that would also be cool). Watch it below.

There, the celebs are doing it and so should you.

