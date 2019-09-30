Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

If you’ve wanted to see the unsinkable queen of Christmas in all her Yuletide glory, but can’t make the trek to Las Vegas, there’s good news: Mariah Carey has announced her forthcoming All I Want For Christmas Is You tour. Per Rolling Stone, the icon will embark on her limited-run tour following the 25th anniversary re-release of her Christmas LP, Merry Christmas. If you’re wondering just how limited of a run we’re talking here: After a five-performance stint of her Vegas residency at the Colosseum, Carey will then head to the east coast for five additional shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., Connecticut, and, of course, New York. Fans elsewhere will either have to make the journey or endure “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on loop at the mall food court like the rest of us.

The repackaged holiday LP will be a double album that will include unreleased concert recordings along with a number of remixed tracks. If you’re planning to check out the tour, proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Toys for Tots. Fans can also bring an unwrapped gift to the venue for a little extra holiday cheer. Tickets for the east coast events go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10 A.M. EST. Check out the dates below.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You Tour Dates

11/22 – Las Vegas, NV -The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/23 – Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/29 – Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/30 – Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/7 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12/9 – Washington, DC - The Theater MGM National Harbor

12/12 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

12/13 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/ 15 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden