Mariah Carey declares the Christmas season has begun, whether you like it or not

Trick-or-treaters’ candy wrappers are still strewn all over the sidewalks and our jack-o-lanterns are barely moldy yet, but some people seem determined to leapfrog right over the traditional holiday buffer of Thanksgiving and head straight into the Christmas season . Yes, we’re talking about Mariah Carey, who emerged on Twitter this morning to declare that, it being November 1, Christmas season has officially begun. It makes sense, as her 1994 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Today, she rereleased a video for the song with new footage. See that above.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone reports that the new video ties into Carey’s 25th anniversary reissue of her Merry Christmas album, “with the deluxe edition boasting her unreleased takes on seasonal favorites (‘ Silent Night,’ ‘ Joy to the World’ ), alternate takes, a John Legend duet and more.” To honor the holiday’s long-cherished materialistism , Carey is also kicking off a holiday tour in addition to offering up “ All I Want for Christmas Is You” as a CD, cassette and 12-inch vinyl single for the first time ever. Those editions will also feature Carey’s previously unreleased performance of the song at her 1994 St. John The Divine concert in New York.

The new video consists of four minutes of outtakes from the original 1994 video shoot—so this updated grainy footage doesn’t really vary from the previous grainy footage in any significant manner. But, hey, if you want even more shots of Carey frolicking in the snow in a red snowsuit or playing with bunnies under the tree, well, your Christmas just came early. The rest of us will be craftily figuring out how to dodge this early onslaught of holiday music so that we won’t be adding earplugs to our Christmas list by mid-November.