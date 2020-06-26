Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

THR reports today that Margot Robbie and writer Christina Hodson—who recently teamed up for Warner Bros.’ gleefully vulgar ode to egg sandwiches, Birds Of Prey—have put a new project together: A new film in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Or, at least, in the loosely affiliated Pirates Of The Caribbean- branded, films-based-on-theme-park-rides universe, or whatever you want to call it, as THR notes that this new movie will reportedly have absolutely zero connection to any of Disney’s earlier Pirates films. Instead, it will be “a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker,” with no associations with any actors or characters who might have, you know, previously been associated with that name.



The film—also distinct, as it happens, from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin’s own attempts to “ reboot” the franchise, which is also theorized to be intended, at least in part, to de-Depp-utize the still-lucrative brand —is the second team-up between Robbie and Hodson, who also put together an initiative in 2019 to encourage studios to hire more female-identifying writers. Between the pair of them, they’ve had quite a bit of Hollywood success of late; Robbie’s coming off a year that saw her star in both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, while Hodson’s recent credits include Bumblebee and the script for the upcoming The Flash movie. And now pirates! Perfectly fun pirates, who don’t ask about the rum, and who are completely untainted by scandal and allegations, except in the fun, pirate=y sort of way.

