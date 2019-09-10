Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin (assuming it’s really him on Twitter) tweeted that Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment had picked up the rights to Tank Girl, having already put in a few months of development (and with no input from Martin or his fellow co-creator Jamie Hewlett). Now, according to Collider, Robbie has already found a director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who previously worked with her on Dreamland. The plan is reportedly for Robbie to star as the eponymous girl in a tank—which makes sense, since she traditionally has a very Harley Quinn-esque energy—but she won’t formally commit until a script is ready.

The original comic, which was previously adapted into a movie in 1995 by Rachel Talalay with Lori Petty in the starring role, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where various post-apocalyptic weirdos fight over the planet’s dwindling water supply.