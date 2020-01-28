Margot Robbie had a good reason to prioritize Birds Of Prey over Gotham City Sirens

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

In the months following the release of Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. began plotting additional films centering on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn—the breakout star of the otherwise underwhelming villain team-up—with the actress herself backing the projects through her own production banner. Plans began to solidify around two titles in particular: Birds Of Prey, which hits theaters on February 7, and Gotham City Sirens, which seems to have been back-pocketed for the time being. Speaking with Nerdist, Robbie explained why she chose to prioritize Birds Of Prey over Gotham City Sirens, which features more prominent characters from the Batman corner of the DC universe—and her reasoning is pretty great :

During Suicide Squad–when we would go to Comic-Con and such–I started to realize there was just such a huge fan base for Harley. Whilst I was researching the character I started to read Birds Of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that. I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds Of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.

For the unfamiliar, the other two characters in Gotham City Sirens are Catwoman and Poison Ivy—certainly more recognizable for the average moviegoer than Huntress or Black Canary. Matt Reeves’ forthcoming The Batman will introduce a new iteration of Catwoman with Zoe Kravitz taking on the iconic role, and while the idea is attractive, it’s unclear if we’ll ever see Robbie’s Harley and Kravitz’s Catwoman teaming up in a future film.