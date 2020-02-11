Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Margot Robbie and Christian Bale to star in new David O. Russell movie

Sam Barsanti
Batman was barely in Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn didn’t show up for Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, but the Dark Knight and Dr. Quinzel are finally going to meet up in a new David O. Russell movie. Of course, they (probably) won’t be wearing their costumes and nobody’s going to refer to them as “Batman” and “Harley Quinn,” but we’ll know. Anyway, to put this in slightly more accurate terms, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale are going to star in the next David O. Russell film, which… we know nothing about. So maybe it will be about Batman and Harley Quinn? This comes from Variety, and it says “plot details are being kept under wraps.”

At the very least, Robbie, Bale, and Russell are all award magnets, especially when Robbie and Bale do things that aren’t comic book movies. As for Russell, his last few movies include Joy, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Fighter, which have a number of accolades (including Oscar nominations) between them. Basically, we’re saying this could be a big deal, whether or not Bale and Robbie are playing Batman and Harley Quinn. (It’ll get nominated for awards if they’re not, but it’ll make $50 million more at the box office if they are, so it’s a tough call.)

But for real, will they talk about Batman at all in between takes? Does Christian Bale ever think about Batman in his daily life in 2020?

