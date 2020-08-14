Image : Fox

Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) tries her best to stay out of politics (unless, of course, she’s the mayor of Springfield). But when a petulant White House advisor uses her to unnecessarily insult a Vice President hopeful, well... that calls for a little more than a concerned groan. Which is why The Simpsons’ matriarch had to step away from her family in the middle of a pandemic to address Jenna Ellis after the adviser compared Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris’ voice to Marge—a comparison that is rarely a compliment.

Just to give this a little more context: Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign and an unrepentant supporter of racist anti-Harris birther conspiracies, tweeted a dig at the California senator during her first major campaign speech alongside presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday. The tweet offered no clever rebuttal, just her belief that “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.” The jab quickly garnered public push-back and the attention of the animated comedy’s producers, include James L. Brooks who slickly warned of a potential response on Thursday. Today, in a brief clip posted on comedy’s official social media, Marge takes literal center stage to somberly address Ellis specifically.

“I usually don’t get into politics,” Marge begins. “But the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.” The “ordinary suburban housewife” tidbit was most likely a reference to Trump’s recently coded assertion that he would be the candidate that would protect the “suburban housewife” (white woman) from invasive “low income housing” (anyone Black or brown). Watch the video below.