Today, comedian Marc Maron has shared a statement on the death of acclaimed independent filmmaker Lynn Shelton, who he had been in a relationship with since at least last year when they made Sword Of Trust together. Shelton died on Friday from a previously unidentified blood disorder, and at the time of her death she had been collaborating with Maron—who she also directed on GLOW and in a Netflix special—on what was going to be her next feature film.

Maron explains in his statement (which, as you can expect, is heartbreaking) that Shelton had been “ill for a week” from an unknown condition and had collapsed on Friday morning, saying that “the doctors could not save her” but “they tried. Hard.”

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well,” he says. “It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken, and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment.” He says he needed everyone to know about Shelton and who she was, whether they know him or not, adding that she “was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist” whose “spirit was pure joy.”



“She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy,” he says. “I made her laugh all the time. We laugh a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous sad loss.”



