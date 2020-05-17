Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Marc Maron shares statement on the death of partner and collaborator Lynn Shelton

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Film
FilmMarc MaronLynn Shelton
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Marc Maron shares statement on the death of partner and collaborator Lynn Shelton
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Today, comedian Marc Maron has shared a statement on the death of acclaimed independent filmmaker Lynn Shelton, who he had been in a relationship with since at least last year when they made Sword Of Trust together. Shelton died on Friday from a previously unidentified blood disorder, and at the time of her death she had been collaborating with Maron—who she also directed on GLOW and in a Netflix special—on what was going to be her next feature film.

Advertisement

Maron explains in his statement (which, as you can expect, is heartbreaking) that Shelton had been “ill for a week” from an unknown condition and had collapsed on Friday morning, saying that “the doctors could not save her” but “they tried. Hard.”

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well,” he says. “It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken, and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment.” He says he needed everyone to know about Shelton and who she was, whether they know him or not, adding that she “was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist” whose “spirit was pure joy.”

Advertisement

“She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy,” he says. “I made her laugh all the time. We laugh a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous sad loss.”

[via Deadline]

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Margo Martindale on becoming BoJack’s favorite accomplice and why The Americans makes her cry

Nothing kills a joke faster than overanalyzing it, so let’s do that

Come on, ride the train: Snowpiercer debuts

The Henry Cavill-Armie Hammer action franchise that never was