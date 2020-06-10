It’s been roughly a month since the death of Lynn Shelton, a span of time that’s seen numerous friends, collaborators, and confederates of the celebrated indie director express their condolences at her passing, and their appreciation for her body of work. Now those appreciations are coming together in a more coordinated way, with Consequence Of Sound reporting that “Her Effortless Brilliance: A Celebration of Lynn Shelton Through Film and Music” is set to livestream tonight, starting at 8 p.m. Central. The special will feature appearances from Reese Witherspoon, Ben Gibbard, Emily Blunt, Shelton’s creative and romantic partner Marc Maron, and many more.

The project was organized (and directed by) Shelton’s longtime friend Megan Griffiths, producing alongside the Duplass brothers, Mel Eslyn, and Adam Kersh. Said Griffiths: “It has given me comfort to focus on celebrating her life by bringing together all of these beautiful performances and hearing the heartfelt words of her many friends and collaborators. I hope it brings solace to her family and all those mourning this unfathomable loss.”



Other attendees at the livestream—which you can watch here—include Rosemarie DeWitt, Kaitlyn Dever, Jeff Garlin, Joshua Leonard, Sean Nelson, and Michaela Watkins, with musical performances from Maron, Andrew Bird, Gibbard, Laura Veirs, and Tomo Nakayama.