As reported by The Wrap, Marc Anthony has joined the cast of In The Heights, the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning pre-Hamilton musical. The news actually came from Miranda himself, who revealed the casting announcement on Twitter and noted that he couldn’t “hold it in anymore.” Anthony will be playing the father of Sonny, the character played by Gregory Diaz IV, which Miranda says is a “brief but pivotal role.” That means we won’t be seeing a ton of Marc Anthony, but at least he’ll be doing something pivotal.

In The Heights, which is about a bodega owner in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York who is preparing to close his store and move to the Dominican Republic. In addition to Anthony and Diaz, it will feature Anthony Ramos (from Hamilton!), Corey Hawkins, Stephanie Beatriz (from Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Melissa Barrera, and Leslie Grace. Jon M. Chu from Crazy Rich Asians is directing, and it’ll be in theaters in 2020.