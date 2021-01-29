Screenshot : Alpha Sound

In 2012, American singer Tim Storms achieved the Guinness World Record for “lowest vocal note by a male,” which may pale in comparison to those who have broken records in more distinguished categories like “slicing watermelons on stomach” and “breaking walnuts with head,” but is still pretty impressive in our book. Now, taking the logical step to help an audio business show off the fidelity of some headphones, Storms has starred in a video that sees him singing a rendition of “Lonesome Road” that sounds like the earth is about to break apart beneath our feet.



As you can hear, Storms’ voice is indeed very, very low. It is so low, in fact, that hearing it makes us imagine vocal chords like towering redwoods, swaying softly as some unknowable subterranean god stirs within its home, encased in the earth’s mantel. It is so low that hearing it doesn’t just make our stomachs turn dangerously, but also causes our minds to question whether Storms is actually human and not an animate flesh wrapper for deploying alien acoustic technology. What we’re trying to say here is that the guy’s voice is really goddamn low.



Guinness says Storms’ record-breaking low vocal note was registered at G-7 (0.189 Hz) using a “low frequency microphone, precision sound analyzer, and laptop for post analysis.” These scientific measurements hardly matter when you listen to Storms turn the song’s lyrics into bass notes so deep that they reconfigure syllables into the prehistoric growl of a tyrannosaurus about to attack its prey. We hear his version of “Lonesome Road” on an instinctual level, knowing that what issues from Storms’ mysterious throat is as fascinating and potentially deadly as a deep sea leviathan or the rumble of thunder on an otherwise clear day.



