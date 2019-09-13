Man who lets internet decorate his home ends up with sex swing, Communist Manifesto

They say don’t trust strangers on the internet with anything but tech YouTuber Michael Reeves (@michaelreeves08) apparently missed that day of school . He took to Twitter with a request that his followers help decorate his new room, which he calls “empty and boring and the purgatory realm between life and death .” As such, what was once four white walls with black and gray furniture will soon become a Burning Man microcosm room thanks to all the crap Twitter helped him buy.



Here’s how it worked: Reeves’ followers had to respond to his tweet with Amazon links of home decor for up to $25. He created a bot that would purchase the product featured in the most- liked tweets every 15 minutes for 24 hours . He has no clue what insane items that will soon arrive at his doorstep. D on’t worry, though, because we sure do.

The weird assortment ranges from a sex swing to the Communist Manifesto to the Holy Bible to these fantastic Leopard-shaped and printed G-string briefs. Not everything is so bizarre , as we’d sure be into this giant bread-shaped pillow or this octopus candle-holder.

Take a look below to see some of the other strange shit Reeves now owns.

We’re not entirely sure of how exactly all of this will look in his room but the vlogger has promised he’s already creating a video to take us to complete this journey.

Take a bow, Twitter, take a bow.

