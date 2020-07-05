Photo : Clive Rose ( Getty Images )

As any Angeleno with a dog can attest, the illegal fireworks displays were going on well past 2 a.m. in Los Angeles on Saturday. There’s been a general uptick in the usage of illegal fireworks this year, but no 2020 summer night has compared to July 4. Though at least, if dogs and their owners (or, we guess, parents and their young kids) couldn’t get much sleep last night, we all woke up living in Blade Runner.

L.A.’s local The CW affiliate, KTLA, ran aerial footage of the fireworks going off all over the city Saturday evening, and by morning some godsend had set the hypnotic video to the Main Titles theme of the 1982 sci-fi masterpiece.

The video was was originally posted on Twitter by Mike Dent, who describes himself as a writer, voice over actor and “Hot-Blooded Video Freelancer” oh, and also “Secretly from Nebula M-78.” Wherever he’s from, we appreciate that he provided us a way to watch the fireworks that kept us all up last night without having to actually hear the fireworks that kept us all up last night. Hearing the comparatively soothing sounds of Vangelis’ score is much preferred. Though, apparently, not everyone is a fan. “I turned off notifications right before the KTLA Blade Runner post blew up so I’m going through the bulk of replies,” Dent posted Sunday morning. “It’s either: - legitimate wonder at the sync - dunking on it because it only took a few minutes to make - things being turned political, because of course.” Of course. Happy 4th of July.

