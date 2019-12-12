Man quits Starbucks job with a rousing song all about how much his boss sucks

Photo : SOPA Images ( Getty Images )

There are few things in life better than finally being able to quit a shitty job. Most of us, hoping not to burn bridges, are forced to settle with a grudgingly polite two-week notice (and maybe the quiet revenge of a pilfered stapler or fistful of pens) when it’s time to leave a terrible gig behind. But not Anesti Daniels, who announced he was quitting Starbucks by coming to the store with a guitar and singing a song about how his boss is a scumbag.



It’s hard to tell for sure whether Daniels, who has a YouTube channel filled with musical comedy, did this whole thing as a bit or actually worked at this Starbucks and enjoyed the benefit of turning his decision to quit after “working here for a few years” into new material. But the latter seems more likely given that he’s happy to share specifics—he did it last Friday in Toronto, per the video’s comments—and when you hear how spiteful the lyrics become as the tune goes along.



He calls for everyone’s attention and, saying he has “a song for my manager,” begins singing verses about not wanting “to work for someone who treats their employees like shit” and how he’s “found a way better job.” The best part, aside from how great a rallying cry Daniels’ “Fuck this, I quit!” chorus is on its own, is when he publicly airs out his boss for being a jerk. “You can take that time that you tried to get the company to fire me for doing something that you told me to do,” he sings quickly toward the end. “Or that time that I said that I wanted to work towards a promotion but you laughed in my face and you said that I am never getting a promotion ... and shove it up your large bumhole! (Sorry, venti bumhole.)”



Congratulations Daniels. You’ve done well enough to shine alongside Guillermo Díaz and Jim Breuer in the pantheon of memorable job-quitting videos.



