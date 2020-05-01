Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Man finds opportunity to turn 7 p.m. appreciation clapping into very dumb, very funny dad joke

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
Auxcoronaviruspandemicquarantine
3
Illustration for article titled Man finds opportunity to turn 7 p.m. appreciation clapping into very dumb, very funny dad joke
Screenshot: Luuclothing (YouTube)

Each evening, in cities across the world, people head out onto their balconies and front steps to bang pots and pans together, yell, and applaud to show appreciation for the health-care workers risking their safety to help combat COVID-19. Weeks into the pandemic, it’s become a familiar sound—familiar enough, apparently, that people like Tynan DeLong have understand just how easily this kind of regularly-scheduled fanfare can be used to make an incredibly dumb, very funny dad joke.

The above video introduces the character of, “Guy who [thinks] people clapping for essential workers are clapping for his new hat.” As you might expect, this exciting new dramatic personality is defined by being someone who, um, thinks everyone clapping for essential workers are applauding his new hat. He steps onto his porch, proudly wearing a bucket hat and basks in his city’s appreciation, waving off his admirers’ enthusiasm with humility, pointing up at his sweet new headwear, mouthing “thank you,” and striking a quick Run-DMC pose.

That’s all there is to it and that’s all there needs to be. It’s simple, really stupid, and makes you roll your eyes before you end up laughing anyway. It’s a dad joke par excellence in a time when, really, the dumbest kind of humor is often the most welcome.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

