Each evening, in cities across the world, people head out onto their balconies and front steps to bang pots and pans together, yell, and applaud to show appreciation for the health-care workers risking their safety to help combat COVID-19. Weeks into the pandemic, it’s become a familiar sound—familiar enough, apparently, that people like Tynan DeLong have understand just how easily this kind of regularly-scheduled fanfare can be used to make an incredibly dumb, very funny dad joke.



The above video introduces the character of, “Guy who [thinks] people clapping for essential workers are clapping for his new hat.” As you might expect, this exciting new dramatic personality is defined by being someone who, um, thinks everyone clapping for essential workers are applauding his new hat. He steps onto his porch, proudly wearing a bucket hat and basks in his city’s appreciation, waving off his admirers’ enthusiasm with humility, pointing up at his sweet new headwear, mouthing “thank you,” and striking a quick Run-DMC pose.



That’s all there is to it and that’s all there needs to be. It’s simple, really stupid, and makes you roll your eyes before you end up laughing anyway. It’s a dad joke par excellence in a time when, really, the dumbest kind of humor is often the most welcome.



