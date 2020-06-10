Photo : Ollie Millington ( Getty Images )

Rage Against the Machine—a band whose 1992 debut includes lyrics like “I warm my hands upon the flames of the flag” and “Bam, here’s the plan; Motherfuck Uncle Sam”—has always been clearly, loudly political. And yet, because it’s 2020 and every dipshit take must eventually surface on social media, a guy on Twitter took some time to tell Rage guitarist Tom Morello that he preferred some imagined past when none of Morello’s “political BS” infected pleasant albums calling for the overthrow of broken systems.



“I used to be a fan until your political opinions came out,” the guy wrote. “Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music.” Warning pop star Pink that’s she’s pissed him off, too, the dude sarcastically tells Morello to “keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Needless to say, this opinion was mocked with a fervor usually reserved for politicians accidentally liking porn on their official Twitter accounts or the ultra-wealthy clocking in for their regular online humiliation sessions.



In less than a day, the original tweet was deleted and the guy who posted it, the internet having awarded him the world’s largest dunce cap, appears to have entirely deleted his account . Before that could happen, though, Morello himself responded.



And, even without the original tweet in circulation, the mocking continues.



In short: Burned, burned, bad tweets get burned.



