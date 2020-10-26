Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

On this day, the 26th of October, a short video began to trend on YouTube. It carries with it an innocuous, all-too-familiar title: “Earn $20K EVERY MONTH by being your own boss.” Now, we’re fairly internet-literate; we know a ridiculous attempt at building an influencer brand by promising something impossible and outlandish when we see one. So we were prepared to go, “Nice try, wise guy, but we’re too hip to be conned in this way,” but something about it simply called to us. It would, after all, be nice to earn $20K every month by being our own boss.



Advertisement

And then we saw a few tweets like this one:



Advertisement

So, fine, we’ll watch it. What’s the worst that could happen? Maybe we really can be our own boss. Let’s watch this creation, the work of Brian David Gilbert and Karen Han, together. It’s short, and maybe we’ll all get to be our own bosses afterward!

Okay, great! Glad we all took that journey together. Here’s our critical assessment, as that’s what we do here at The A.V. Club: Did you know that you, too, can be your own boss? All you need is an internet connection and a computer. It’s so easy. We were over there, and now we’re here, being our own boss! Just raking in money! Would you like to be your own boss? We can help with that, using a system that we’ve tweaked just slightly from Han and Gilbert’s system. All you do is move some columns around in a spreadsheet and }.{2C-RQ[B._PC%9(your own boss $20k wow!a5CK!fx9Utr3x+D*Zyour own boss $20k wow!Nm_b_p9mC?a@R,Fu4your own boss $20k wow!nU]&:T,R5mJ]_]b-Ayour own boss $20k wow!9$h5?ytVg@DF$g,wkyour own boss $20k wow!+GTt%G=%[X/)A,Gjnyour own boss $20k wow!%+W[RPL!b{?&z[r%{your own boss $20k wow!TY?WHh9kd}bRcTZZKyour own boss $20k wow!{n389)qhu@3iyaz?fyour own boss $20k wow!PV=V-AH+!Hied$45Tyour own boss $20k wow!((K#(9xf%zMF(;ficyour own boss $20k wow!+3.}jm[FWa25bx3C]your own boss $20k wow!f;bB$.$bMAy5$gGDGyour own boss $20k wow!=49Cz2pBH8YVMgxUkyour own boss $20k wow!(Y7H,Y?6%5CX&wY2Kyour own boss $20k wow!S{X+_j:mW.DN33i7Vyour own boss $20k wow!q7RQv_j![(H!TTvUQyour own boss $20k wow!dLzVULn,6=Z,9Gg92!

Let’s hear directly from the creators themselves. Here’s the text included with that helpful YouTube video, which allowed us to be our own boss!

I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too! I earn up to $20k a month while working from home, making my own hours, and being my own boss... and you can, too!

Advertisement

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

SMILE YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS NOW

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNET

GREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNEThelpGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNETGREAT JOB INTERNET

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com