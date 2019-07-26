Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

If Hulu and Marvel have anything in coming, they’ve both learned that one of the best surprises you can spring on an unsuspecting fandom is Mahershala Ali. Now Ramy fans—those who may not intersect with the Marvel fanbase, that is—can also revel in the knowledge that the Academy Award-winning actor will be entering their favorite universe. Hulu announced today in a press release that Ali,“a huge fan of the series,” will be joining the critically beloved original series in its second season as a special guest star. As of now we aren’t sure who Ali will play or how many episodes he’ll appear in.

Ramy stars creator and comedian Ramy Yousef, who plays first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan. Our own Erik Adams recently named Ramy one of the best shows of the year so far for its “daring” first season. Hulu states that in the second season, “Ramy will delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam.” The series returns sometime in 2020.