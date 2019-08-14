Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images for BET)

As mere mortals, we can only imagine that when you’re a retired sports legend you have some time on your hands. How to fill the hours, stretching ahead of you like an all-day sucker? You watch a lot of TV, apparently.

Just look at Magic Johnson, who took to Twitter on Tuesday with a list of his 60 favorite TV shows. His eclectic list delves deep, encompassing shows from every decade in his 60-year life. (Today’s his birthday, by the way, so happy birthday, Magic!)

Obviously, we have no beef with Johnson’s inclusion of The Wire, The Sopranos, or a few Law & Orders. But some of these go wayyyyy back. The Mod Squad? Ironside? The Ed Sullivan Show? There’s barely a 21st-century entry on here, except for the occasional Empire or Scandal. Good to know that Johnson is also a fan of Oprah. And, unsurprisingly, ESPN Sportscenter. But has Magic Johnson never seen Breaking Bad? We bet he would like it.

The savvy list reader may notice that the list starts off with 21 Jump Street. Much as we would love to believe that the stellar Johnny Depp young cop drama is Magic Johnson’s favorite show of all time, the list then quickly delves into The Andy Griffith Show and The Beverly Hillbillies, thus making us suspect it’s alphabetical. Why is The Three Stooges second then, you ask? We’re going to assume he’s using “three” as a numeral.

Yes, we have spent way too much time studying Magic Johnson’s list of Top 60 TV shows. We hope he’s spending his birthday doing something more fruitful, like revisiting M*A*S*H, The Jeffersons, and The Honeymooners.