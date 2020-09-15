Madonna Photo : Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine

Move your lazy butts over, Elton John and Freddie Mercury, because unlike what you guys did with Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, Madonna is actually going to direct her own biopic. Of course, Elton John doesn’t have as much directing experience as Madonna, and Freddie Mercury has been dead for some time, but still. Elton John could’ve made that movie himself… though it may not have been as positively received. We’ll see how this Madonna thing goes.

Anyway, this is a follow-up on some information we learned about over the weekend, when Madonna took a break from talking about her bad experience working with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Evita to tease that she’s developing a biopic about herself with Diablo Cody. Deadline says Madonna is indeed directing the movie herself, with Diablo Cody writing and Amy Pascal (of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sony hack fame) producing. Madonna won’t appear in the movie, but she is currently heading up a search for a young star who can properly capture her Madonna-ness.

Here at The A.V. Club, though, we think that’s a mistake. Madonna is already directing her own biopic, so why not also star in it? She should play herself as a kid and then all throughout her whole life like John C. Reilly in Walk Hard. It would be incredible. Freddie Mercury didn’t star in his own biopic! Here’s Madonna’s chance to show him up! Also, Deadline has some ideas about the name of the movie, but it’s absolutely going to be called Material Girl. There’s no chance it will be anything else.