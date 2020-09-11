Photo : SERGIO GOYA/AFP ( Getty Images )

Today—invoking what some might describe as the ultimate game of Truth or Dare, where the Dare in question is “Play a 20-year-old version of Madonna while an actual Madonna watches”— pop icon Madonna revealed that she’s working on her biopic, teaming up with screenwriter Diablo Cody for the film. Madonna posted a very long Instagram Live feed (which has now been immortalized on YouTube) yesterday, in which she and Cody talked about the project, and also wine. There was quite a bit of wine.

In terms of dishing up dirt, the singer was surprisingly subdued—although she did accuse Andrew Lloyd Webber of being less than pleasant to her when she was hired on the film adaptation of his musical Evita. “He was not nice to me,” she stated, after revealing that she had more than one “nervous breakdown” due to the pressures of the role. “I’m not sure he even wanted me in the movie. Thank God, [director] Alan Parker did.”

A spokesperson for Webber has already responded to these allegations of professional unkindness, telling The New York Post, “She must have Andrew confused with somebody else. Andrew and Madonna had a very smooth and productive working relationship on the Evita film.” (To be fair, we do have fairly recent evidence of Dame Sir Lord ALW being a little, uh, “catty” about some of the people tackling his material for Hollywood.)

Anyway: Madonna’s making a biopic, Diablo Cody’s writing it, and Andrew Lloyd Webber may or may not be nice. Given the sheer volume of material they have to work from—at one point in the video, the camera pans over any number of Madonna’s journals kept from over the years of her international travels—and the wild details of the performer’s career, we can’t help but imagine that Cody and Madonna will be able to pull something interesting out of it all (whether it besmirches the good name of any other musical theater legends or not).