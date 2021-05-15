Madame Tussauds exiles Wax Meghan and Wax Harry from wax royal family

Wax Harry, Wax Meghan. Photo : Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

We will admit to a certain unhealthy obsession with wax figurines—possibly on account of Getty Images, which we spend an inordinate chunk of our days trawling through for picture of Bill Maher where he looks like a human being, being absolutely jammed with shots of the things. So when some real wax drama breaks out, in awkward imitation of its real-world incarnation, we can’t help but sit up and take notice.

Hence our delight at this story from Reuters, which reports that the break between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal relatives has now extended into the world of dead-eyed simulacra who are not the sitting monarch of the U.K. Specifically, it’s being reported that Madame Tussauds’ London branch has decided that, thanks to their abdication of their royal duties, Harry and Meghan should no longer be stored with the rest of the family in their weird little Royal Peoples Nook. I nstead, they’ll be placed in the museum’s “Hollywood” section, filled as it is with famous actors and film icons and now also two people with a Netflix deal and several episodes of Suits between them.

Tragically, the Reuters piece doesn’t list the origins of this decision—whether it came down from Madame Tussaud herself, who always has her fingers on the pulse of the mannequin-watching public, or whether the company got complaints for hosting a pair of fake fake royals amongst its display of regular fake royals. Either way, though, we’re glad that wax justice has now been done, and that this assemblage of the various wax people involved in this story can finally rest easy in their unmoving, unblinking, perpetually standing graves.

Photo : Stefan Reimschessuel/Photoshot ( Getty Images )

Photo : Harold Cunningham/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Photo : Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo : Ben Pruchnie ( Getty Images )

