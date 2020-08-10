Screenshot : YouTube

On the spectrum of streaming entities, Peacock is at least doing better than laughable lil Quibi. But today the network made an announcement all but ensuring that future generations will look back upon NBC’s streaming platform as heroic—if they don’t fuck it up: MacGruber has been officially picked up to series at Peacock with a full eight episode order. MacGruber is BACK, babies. Will Forte will reprise his role as his classic SNL character, who became a cult favorite with the 2010 film directed by Jorma Taccone.



Advertisement

There’s been talk of a potential MacGruber return for years among Forte, Taccone, and film co-writer John Solomon—all of whom are involved in the new Peacock series. The first season is comprised of eight episodes and follows MacGruber as he’s released from prison (!!!) and sets out to take down a villain from his past named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (!!!). Per Peacock’s official synopsis:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil... may be lurking within.

Advertisement

The release makes no mention of Kristen Wiig reprising her role as Vicki St. Elmo, though MacGruber (the series!) will likely have no shortage of awesome co-stars. It sure does seem like those doinks at Peacock know what’s good for them. Let’s just hope they remember that MacGruber is a cult classic for a reason before they get antsy about canceling our dude after these first eight episodes.